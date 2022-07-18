Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience shooting for 'Shamshera' in Ladakh

Ahead of the release of 'Shamshera', actor Ranbir Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and shared his experience shooting the film in Ladakh.

"When you do films like Shamshera you really have to be in a certain zone and Ladakh really gives you that period landscape. It was the first time that I visited Ladakh in my life and it was beautiful. We shot a song there; we shot an action sequence and we shot Shamshera's introduction there," he said.

It's not easy to shoot in extreme weather conditions in Nubra Valley, Ladakh.

"When you take 200-300 people to an outdoor location, of course you have to face these challenges but it's how you tackle them," Ranbir added.

Director Karan Malhotra, too, opened up about experience filming in Ladakh.

"Nubra just took my breath away and it's a place that I had explored in my life for the first time. We went there for a recce and it's a magical place to be in. Nubra is that place which has a desert, a water body, greens and snow all in one spot that is what Nubra is. However, not a lot was in our control. When we are in films, we all pretend to be in control but a lot of things go out of control. Nubra Valley gave Shamshera exactly what it needed in terms of look and feel and Shamshera is going to be special in terms of its visuals and terrains, it's going to be because of Nubra Valley," Karan shared.

Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt). This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera (essayed by Ranbir).

The film also stars Vaani Kapoor and is all set to release on July 22.

( With inputs from ANI )

