Ranbir Kapoor shoots for a special cameo for Aryan Khan’s web series

Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal but recently took a day off to accommodate Aryan Khan's debut flick.The shoot for the same is going on in full swing. The interesting bit is, Ranbir Kapoor is a part of the project and shot for a cameo over the weekend, that too, in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, who visits Stardom sets daily, was also present on the day Ranbir shot for his cameo. A Mid-Day report has it that Ranbir, who is a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, had reportedly taken a day off to dedicate a day to Aryan’s project. It is also being said that Karan Johar has a special role and shot his bit in the initial three days of the shoot.

The web series is titled Stardom, which is a six-part series based on the nitty-gritty details of the Hindi Film Industry. Aryan has written the series along with co-writer Bilal Siddiqui who also wrote the novel Bard of Blood which was later adapted to a series starring Emran Hashmi and was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies.