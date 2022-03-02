Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor to release in cinemas on March 8, 2023

Mumbai, March 2 Filmmaker Luv Ranjans yet-untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to release on Holi next year. It will release in cinemas on March 8, 2023.

Initially, the film was supposed to release on 26th January, 2023.

Sharing the official news on social media, Taran Adarsh mentioned: "Ranbir-Shraddha: Holi 2023 release finalised… #LuvRanjan's next film – not titled yet – to release in cinemas on (Wed) 8 March 2023 #Holi… Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor… Produced by #LuvRanjan & #AnkurGarg… #BhushanKumar presentation…"

After delivering back to back super hits like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', Ranjan is currently busy finishing his next untitled romantic comedy starring Ranbir and Shraddha in lead roles.

While there has been a lot of speculations regarding the other cast of the film and its story, the details of the highly-anticipated project has been kept under wraps by the makers.

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the untitled next starring Ranbir and Shraddha will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor