Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' to release on July 22

Mumbai, Feb 11 Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' has been locked for July 22 release now.

'Shamshera' was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on March 18.

The announcement was made via a video on Yash Raj Films' official Twitter handle and the caption read: "A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.

