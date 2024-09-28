Ranbir Kapoor’s 42nd Birthday: Animal Actor Cuts Cake with Paparazzi (Watch Video)

Actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 42nd birthday on September 28 with paparazzi. The actor was seen stepping out of his house in a casual grey outfit to cut a birthday cake with the photographers. He completed his look with a cap and posed for the cameras, chatting with the shutterbugs.

On the personal front, Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child, Raha, later that year. The couple has been sharing their parenting journey with fans, often spotted with their little one, who has become a favourite among the paparazzi.

Currently, Kapoor is busy filming for his upcoming project, "Ramayana," directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He is also set to reunite with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War." Additionally, he is working on the sequel to "Animal," titled "Animal Park," and is reported to play the lead in Aditya Chopra's "Dhoom 4."