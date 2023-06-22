Ranbir Kapoor's new look gets papparazi praise, Alia cutely asks "aur mera?"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

The duo was clicked by paparazzi as they arrived at the airport and in no time their pictures and videos from the airport went viral.

Dressed in a black shirt and pants, Alia looked super cute. She paired her outfit with black sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in a light blue shirt, pants, and white sneakers. He also sported black sunglasses. However, it's his clean-shaven look that caught everyone's attention.

Paparazzi appreciated Ranbir's new look.

In one of the viral clips, a few shutterbugs can be heard saying 'nice look,' to which Ranbir asked, "Kiska look (whose look)"? When the paps took Ranbir's name, he smiled while Alia replied, "Aur mera (what about me)?"

Ranbir and Alia's airport presence garnered loads of likes and comments on social media.

"Alia literally blushed when Ranbir held her close," a fan commented.

"Hit jodi hai boss," another one wrote.

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia, who are fondly called 'Ralia' by fans, flew to Dubai for a vacation.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film 'Brahmastra'. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April last year.Their wedding ceremony took place amidst family and close friends at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai.

2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor