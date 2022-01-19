Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera to skip theatrical release?

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera is all set for a March 18, 2022 release. However, given the rise in COVID 19 cases, there have been speculations that Shamshera might take the digital route for release. However, director Karan revealed that it is a producer's call.“This is completely my producer's (Aditya Chopra) jurisdiction, he is the most active producer I have ever worked with, in my life. He knows best and I have left it completely up to him. He is the expert and I enjoy my creative space as far as Shamshera is concerned. I have made the film with all my sincerity and all the efforts that I could put in and the film is shaped out well. Now everything is up to Adi. How he wants to place it, what his planning is, everything is in his hands. I have given my best as a director and now I have the country's best producer who is nurturing it further. What else could I have asked for?” he added.

Furthermore, Karan also expressed his excitement for Shamshera and wants it to release soon. He said, “I am looking forward to Shamshera too. I hope it releases soon, and all of us enjoy it and have a blast. To be honest it's too premature to say anything about Shamshera right now, because, currently, we are in a state when times are so vulnerable and unpredictable. We have not even ventured out into the PR zone of the film yet. But when the time is right we will talk about it for sure”.Apart from Ranbir, Shamshera will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.Talking about Shamshera, the film is set in the 1800s and the film is about a dacoit tribe who took charge to fight for their rights and independence against the British. While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a double role, Sanjay Dutt will play the role of the antagonist and Vaani Kapoor will be seen in the role of a dancer. Ronit Roy and Iravati Harshe also play important roles in the movie. The film has been shot in the beautiful and picturesque Ladakh. It will have jaw-dropping action sequences and has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir.