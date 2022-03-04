Randeep Hooda gets discharged after undergoing knee surgery

Actor Randeep Hooda uffered a knee injury last month while performing one of the scenes on the sets of 'Inspector Avinash', and now as per the D actor has been discharged. Randeep was papped while making his way out of the hospital with the help of a walker. He was dressed in a red t-shirt and blue shorts and had a bandage wrapped around his knee. Randeep was also sporting a moustache look which seems to be his look for Inspector Avinash.

To note, the series will have the actor in the titular role. Meanwhile talking about Inspector Avinash, the web series is said to be based on real-life events and will narrate the story of a cop dealing with criminal activities in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, he will also be seen playing the role of an undercover spy in Netflix’s revenge drama CAT and will be seen in a turban clad avatar as shown in the poster. The show will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua.