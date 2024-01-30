Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Release Date, Film to be showcased in Hindi, Marathi

Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Biopic: A Cinematic Tribute to India's Unsung Hero is ready for a theatrical release. The film will hit the big screens on 22nd March 2024. Randeep Hooda expressed his excitement about the same and said, “After almost two years in Kalapani with Mr Savarkar, it’s finally time for him to step out to freedom. The journey has been tough but it has made me go beyond myself as an actor into being a filmmaker and much more. It’s about time the country came to know about the contribution of the armed revolution in our freedom struggle. Mr Savarkar was always ahead of time and is today more relevant than ever before.”

Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History

On Martyrs Day 2024, the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will be released in cinemas on 22nd March, 2024.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh & Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty. Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial, is slated to release on 22nd March 2024 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.Randeep, who has helmed the film, also essays the titular character. His portrayal promises to be a tour de force. It also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial.The teaser 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was released on the 140th birth anniversary of revolutionary leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Randeep, who plays the title role and is based on the life of politician, activist, and writer Veer Savarkar, discussed the inspiration for the film.Randeep made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding', got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more. With 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', he is making a debut as a director.



