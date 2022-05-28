Randeep Hooda to play Veer Savarkar in Mahesh Manjrekar biopic

Mumbai, May 28 On the occasion of the 139th birth anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the first look of the upcoming biopic titled 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' was unveiled on Saturday. Randeep Hooda plays the title role in the film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Talking about the film, producer Sandeep Singh said: "At a time when films of Harshad Mehta, Vijay Mallya, and Lalit Modi are trending, I am more interested in telling the story of Veer Savarkar's life. He was the first dynamic hero of India and the only man who could have saved the Partition in 1947."

He added: "Through this film, I, not only as a filmmaker but most importantly as an Indian, want to tell the world the facts about Savarkar's struggle. He is the most misunderstood hero and it is high time that we understand him, and moreover celebrate this rebel."

Adding to what Sandeep had to say about the casting of Hooda, co-producer Anand Pandit pointed out: "Randeep has time and again showcased his skill set as an actor and moreover, shown that he can transform into the character he portrays. But in the case of Savarkar, there is an added dynamic because of his uncanny resemblance to the freedom fighter."

He added: "I am a lover of history and excited to have the cinematic privilege to bring to 70 mm the story of a leader whose story must be told."

Director Mahesh Manjrekar noted: "People may have different versions in their mind for Savarkar but as a filmmaker, I'm trying to match the same thought which Savarkar had. So, the character of Savarkar in the film will not be any different from what Savarkar was in real life. He was the iconic freedom fighter and we'll ensure that he's never forgotten ever by any Indian."

Hooda had this to say: "This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India's struggle for freedom and self-actualisation. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes of a truly revolutionary and tell his real story which had been brushed under the carpet for so long."

The film is going on floors in August 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor