Rani Bharti and Navin Kumar are 'two sides of a coin,' says Amit Sial

Mumbai, Feb 22 Actor Amit Sial, who is gearing up for the third season of the political drama show 'Maharani', has shared that his character of Navin Kumar and actress Huma Qureshi's character of Rani Bharati are quite similar yet different in their perspectives.

The show narrates the fictional story of Bihar's political landscape. In the earlier seasons, viewers witnessed the intense power struggle between politicians Rani Bharati and Navin Kumar, both relentlessly fighting while challenging morality and ethics.

Talking about Navin Kumar's tussle with Rani Bharati, Amit Sial said: "I feel Rani Bharti and Navin Kumar are two sides of a coin, both struggling to survive while trying hard to maintain their supremacy."

The show also stars Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Amit further mentioned: "This show delves not only into the realm of politics but also talks about human emotions, navigating through the intricate web of morality where the boundaries between good and evil, right, and wrong, often blurred."

The show is created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Saurabh Bhave.

Produced by Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda, 'Maharani 3' drops on March 7 on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor