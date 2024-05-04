Rani Chatterjee shares a glimpse of her new Bhojpuri song 'Bajawa DJ'

Mumbai, May 4 Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee, on Saturday, shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse from her recently released song 'Bajawa DJ'.

Rani, who is known for her work in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', 'Devra Bada Satawela', took to Instagram, and shared a reel video with her 1.8 million followers.

The visual shows her wearing a short dress and silver heels and sensually dancing on the dance floor. The video has a tagline "behind the scenes".

The post is captioned: "My new song sorry late update kar rahi hu #bajawadj #bhojpurisong."

The song is sung by Bunty Singh Babla and Mamta Raut.

Meanwhile, she is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Didi No 1'. Produced by Sandeep Singh and Arvind Agarwal, and directed by Praveen Kumar Guduri. The film is written by Satender Singh.

Rani next has projects like 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', 'Pariwar Ke Babu' and 'Bhabhi Maa' in the pipeline.

