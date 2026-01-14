Rani Mukerji flies kites in Gujarat: Thrilled to see the love for ‘Mardaani’ here

Mumbai, Jan 14 Actress Rani Mukerji, who is all geared up for the release of her “Mardaani 3”, was seen flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Gujarat and was thrilled to see the love pouring in for her upcoming film.

Starting her promotional journey from Gujarat, Rani told people in Ahmedabad: “I’m so happy to be in Gujarat, to be in Ahmedabad on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is such an auspicious date, and I am thrilled to see the love for Mardaani here. Thank you so much for giving me my film this kind of love. It is really precious. Thank you.”

“I had a great time flying a kite,” she was heard saying on the mic.

During her visit, Rani went to a girls’ college to discuss the issue of safety for women in India and also interacted with female cops in the state and thanked them for their incredible service to society.

It was on January 12 that the trailer of “Mardaani 3” was unveiled. In the new installment of the franchise, the actress who returns as the formidable Shivani Shivaji Roy will be taking on a spine-chilling mission to trace and rescue a group of missing girls, as per the trailer.

Actress Janaki Bodiwala of Shaitaan fame also enters the Mardaani franchise to play a pivotal role. Mardaani 3 has been written by Aayush Gupta of The Railway Men fame.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. While Mardaani exposed the grim realities of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the disturbing psyche of a serial rapist who challenged the system, Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society, further strengthening the franchise’s legacy of impactful, issue-based storytelling.

“Mardaani 3” is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.

