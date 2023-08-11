Rani Mukerji makes graceful appearance in Sabyasachi sari at IFFM Awards

Melbourne [Australia], August 11 : Actor Rani Mukerji is currently in Australia for the 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

On Friday, she attended the award ceremony in a black Sabyasachi sari. She paired the ensemble with a pearl necklace.

Rani looked as graceful as ever in the sari.

The 'Mardaani' star recently conducted a masterclass at the film festival.

Prior to attending IFFM 2023, Rani expressed her excitement saying, "I am truly elated and humbled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, representing my film 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.' This film has been a remarkable journey for me as an actor, and I am overwhelmed by the love and appreciation it has received from audiences worldwide. It is a story that holds immense significance, shedding light on the struggles faced by immigrants, transcending geographical boundaries."

"The Immigration Museum in Melbourne serves as a befitting backdrop for our masterclass, as it symbolizes the challenges and triumphs that immigrants encounter when they settle in foreign lands. It is my privilege to engage in a conversation about this film, its relevance, and the larger themes it addresses," she added.

Besides Rani, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan are also in Australia for IFFM.

