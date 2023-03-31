Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira was two months premature

Actress Rani Mukerji, who is receiving praises for her performance in the film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, has revealed that her daughter Adira was born prematurely. While promoting her new film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, the actor spoke to Kareena Kapoor on her YouTube talk show What Women Want. She recalled the stressful time when Adira was admitted in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). But luckily, Adira was discharged after seven days instead of the 15 days the doctor said she would require.

Rani told Kareena, "I think what happens to women when they become mothers is that there's something in us that changes immediately. The minute you see the baby out of your system and you look at that baby's face, you suddenly realise that you're not important anymore. There's somebody else more important than you. It's the first time in our lives that we realise we love somebody more than ourselves. When that moment happened in my life, for me, there was nothing more important than my child."

She went on to say, "Also in my case, my daughter is premature, so she came to me two months before her due time. She was like really tiny. I was stressed and as a mother, your motherly instinct kicks in. She was in the NICU for about 7 days, when she was supposed to be there for 15 days. But luckily with god's grace all the parameters that a baby needs to do, Adira just kicked in." The actor married producer-director Aditya Chopra in 2014 and they welcomed their daughter Adira a year later. The couple is private and both of them are not on social media. Recently, Aditya gave his first interview in decades on the Netflix docu-series The Romantics on the history and legacy of his father's banner Yash Raj Films. After she had Adira, Rani did not act for nearly two years.