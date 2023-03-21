Rani Mukerji seeks blessings at Kamakhya Temple in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 21 : On the occasion of her 45th birthday, actress R Mukerji visited the iconic Kamakhya Temple in Assam.

Several images surfaced online in which R stands with folded hands in front of the temple.

R looked beautiful in a pink suit. Her forehead was smeared with tilak. One can also spot a garland around her neck.

A few days ago, R also sought divine blessings at the famous Sri Harmandir Sahib or Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab.

Meanwhile, on the work front, R has recently come up with a film titled 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'

In the film, R essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and rban Bhattacharya among others. The film hit the theatres on Friday.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18. R's performance is being hailed by many.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway minted Rs 1.27 crore on Day 1. It hit the theatres on March 17.

On receiving an overwhelming response over her performance , especially from Bengal, R said, "I have given it my all to bring Sagarika's daunting struggle of getting her kids back on celluloid. I have seen how my mom, a Bengali mother, is fiercely protective of her children and I saw the same traits in Sagarika when I learnt about her life story. So, two Bengali moms have actually inspired me to play this role and I'm so proud that it is resonating with people, especially mothers, across India."

R further adds, "If I have made Bengalis living across the world proud by my portrayal of a courageous mother in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway as well as through my career choices so far, that's enough reward for me to keep acting and keep pushing the boundaries as an artiste."

R made her acting debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997. The film, written and directed by Ashok Gaikwad, also starred Shadaab Khan, Javed Khan, Gulshan Grover, Divya Dutta, Gajendra Chauhan, and Sulabha Deshpande among others. In a career spanning three decades, R has featured in several hit such as Saathiya (2002), Hum Tum, Yuva, Veer-Zaara (2004), Bunty Aur Babli and Black (2005), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Talaash (2012), Marda (2014), Marda 2 (2019).

