Rani Mukerji To Join Cast Of 'King' Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji are one of the hit couple of 20's film, they have given some hit films like, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Alvida Na Kahena, Kuch Kuch Hota Hein, Veer Zara, Paheli and now we will see the duo once again. As per the reports Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to reunite for Suhana Khan's debut film 'King'.

King is shah Rukh Khan's much awaited project as through this his daughter Suhana Khan will be making big screen debut. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh, King is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, with plans for filming to take place in both India and Europe.

As per the Pinkvilla report Rani Mukerji will be playing Suhana Khan's mother, a pivotal role driving the film's plot. Other than Rani and Shah Rukh we will see Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in major role. Producers are aiming for a credible and believable action experience by employing internationally renowned action directors. "King" is projected for a late 2026 release. Sources indicate that Siddharth Anand is refining the script to exceed the success of "Pathaan" and the YRF Spy Universe.