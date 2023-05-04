Rani Mukerji to return in her cop avatar for Mardaani 3?

Rani Mukerji is in talks with Gopi Puthran on the third installment of Mardaani. As per India Today, a source close to the development said, "Rani had several chats with Mardaani director and writer Gopi Puthran over the story idea for Mardaani 3. Rani feels now is the right time to start work and come back with the third film in the Mardaani franchise."The source further adds, “Rani is also looking at locking her second film, to be directed by debutant Vaibhavi Merchant, best known for being a noted choreographer. Rani and Vaibhavi are good friends, and the actress is committed to be a part of her first project, to be backed by YRF.” Nothing has been signed on dotted lines as yet.

The Bunty Aur Babli actor is thrilled with how the audience reacted to Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, and she is keeping her fingers crossed for the third chapter of the cop thriller. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. It hit the theatres on March 17.Talking about the film, Rani said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “I have given it my all to bring Sagarika's daunting struggle of getting her kids back on celluloid. I have seen how my mom, a Bengali mother, is fiercely protective of her children and I saw the same traits in Sagarika when I learnt about her life story.” Rani also added, "So, two Bengali moms have actually inspired me to play this role and I'm so proud that it is resonating with people, especially mothers, across India. If I have made Bengalis living across the world proud by my portrayal of a courageous mother in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway as well as through my career choices so far, that's enough reward for me to keep acting and keep pushing the boundaries as an artiste."