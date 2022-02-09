Ranveer shares video of young girl channelling Deepika's role of Leela

Mumbai, Feb 9 Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a video of a young girl channelling the character of Leela, played by actress Deepika Padukone, from the film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela'.

In a short clip from Moj, a young girl sporting a lehenga choli, lip-syncing Deepika's look from film was seen nailing the expressions while delivering some iconic lines by Leela from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Sharing a lip-sync video on Twitter, Ranveer, who played the leading role Ram in the Bhansali's directorial, wrote: "Leela jaisi koi nahi (No one is like Leela)!"

Tagging his Deepika, added: "Check out this mini version of you!" while praising the young talent. "Love the expressions!" he wrote dubbing the girl 'choti Deepika'.

'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela' was released in 2013. The video features young content creator and YouTuber Rashi Shinde.

