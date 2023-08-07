Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ enters Rs 100 crore club

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : The craze for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is not ending anytime soon. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the film has now scored a century at the box office.

On Sunday, the film minted Rs 13.50 crore which takes the total collection to Rs 105.08 crore.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is 100 NOT OUT… Packs a solid score in Weekend 2 [₹ 31.75 cr]… The jump on *second* Sat - Sun should SILENCE all naysayers who wrote off the film after its moderate Day 1… [Week 2] Fri 6.75 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 105.08 cr. #India biz. The jump on [second] Sat - Sun is an eye opener for those who feel *only* national holidays/festivals yield best results at the #Boxoffice… Let’s face it, even an ordinary weekend can fetch impressive numbers *IF* the audience takes to the content.”

‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is the sixth Hindi film to hit a century at the box office in 2023.

The caption further reads, “#RRKPK is the sixth #Hindi film to hit CENTURY in 2023 [Nett BOC]… The list is as follows: #Pathaan [Jan], #TJMM [March], #KBKJ [April], #TheKeralaStory [May], #Adipurush [June], and #RRKPK [July].”

The movie received a massive response from the audience and the entire team recently organized a success party to celebrate the moment.

Karan Johar directed a movie after seven years of his last film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’

