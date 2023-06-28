Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's romantic track 'Tum Kya Mile' from 'Rocky aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Makers of the upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on Wednesday unveiled the much-awaited track of the film 'Tum Kya Mile'.

Taking to Instagram, director Karan Johar shared the song which he captioned, "Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I'm blessed that #TumKyaMile happened to our kahaani - #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! Song out now! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in cinemas 28th July."

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's mesmerizing vocal prowess coupled with the soul-stirring lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, this romantic melody evokes an array of emotions. Adding to the magical experience is the musical genius of Pritam, whose composition sets the perfect backdrop for this romantic masterpiece.

The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film which had few lines from the song 'Tum Kya Mile', since then fans were eagerly waiting for the full track.

In the song, Ranveer and Alia could be seen romancing each other in the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir. Interestingly, the film also brings back the famous chiffon sarees and actors dancing amidst snow-clad mountains.

Talking about the song, Karan Johar said, "Love songs are always challenging, especially when one has a legacy to live up to. Love songs of Dharma Productions have always connected with audiences across the world. I remember we kept the recording of the love song of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the end because Pritam Dada, Amitabh, and I were so nervous about how the song will be. We always met at our Bandra office because Dada considers it very lucky for him. I remember at one of our sessions, he made us hear just the melody of Tum Kya Mile and it immediately resonated with me. The simplicity of the tune connected with me. Amitabh wrote so beautifully - I love the use of the word Phagun. Arijit and Shreya bringing their almost genius to the melody was like a sone pe suhaga. Tum Kya Mile is really a piece of all our collective hearts and I do hope it finds the same beautiful connection with audiences as many of our love songs."

Arijit Singh said, "It has been an absolute joy to lend my voice to Pritam Da's mesmerizing composition of 'Tum Kya Mile.' I am thrilled to be a part of such a beautiful and heartfelt melody. Working with Karan and Dharma Productions once again has been a pleasure. I hope that this rendition connects with the listeners and evokes the same emotions that we felt while bringing this song to life.

Shreya Ghoshal said, "'Tum Kya Mile' is a song that will truly resonate on a deep level. The lyrics and music weave together to create a magical atmosphere of love. I hope that it touches the hearts of the audience, just as it touched mine. It's always humbling to collaborate with such talented artists."

Soon after Karan shared the song, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

"Finally real Bollywood is back," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Congrats on a fantastic song and even more fantastic video!!! Brilliant."

"Superb song," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer, Alia, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

