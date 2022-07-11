Ranveer Singh buys four flats worth Rs 119 crore near Shah Rukh's Mannat

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to become the neighbour of Shah Rukh Khan as the Padmavat star has reportedly bought a sea-facing luxury quadruplex in Mumbai's Bandra worth Rs 119 crore.Singh has bought the quadruplex nearby SRK's Mannat along with his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, a report by Hindustan Times said.The new luxury quadruplex of Singh, husband of actor Deepika Padukone, is reportedly spread across the 16th 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society. The property has a carpet area of 11,266 sq ft, while it has an exclusive terrace of 1,300 sq ft.

The house, which offers an unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea, will also give the owner access to 19 car parking spaces in the building, HT reported.The luxurious quadruplex, if calculated per sq ft rate without the terrace area, is worth Rs 1.05 lakh per sq ft.Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP on July 8 registered the agreement of sale for the purchase of a quadruplex located on BJ Road in Bandra's Bandstand, showed documents provided by Indextap.com.The documentation, carried out on July 6, showed that the seller was Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP, while the buyer was Bhavnani's firm. On behalf of Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, Singh's father Bhavnani signed the documents, the HT report said.Singh, according to documents, paid Rs 118.94 crore for the quadruplex while the stamp duty paid for the registration was Rs 7.13 crore, the report said.Last year, the Bajirao Mastani couple bought a bungalow in Alibaug worth Rs 22 crore.