Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone 'Laxmi' as he credits wife for success

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh gave an emotional speech after winning the Best Actor trophy at the 67th #Wolf777newsFilmfareAwards 2022. Dedicating the award to his parents, the 83 actor gave the sweetest shoutout to wife Deepika Padukone. Dragging her onto the stage, he called her Goddess Laxmi.

Ranveer won the Best Actor award for his sports drama 83. During his acceptance speech, the Bajirao Mastani actor got teary-eyed as he spoke about how surreal it feels to be living his dream. An emotional Singh said, "Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination. Most of the time, I can't even believe that I am here, doing this, standing in front of you all. I am in disbelief every day that I became an actor. It's a miracle! Sabse bada dhanyawad toh mai aapka karunga, the audience, for being a part of my journey and allowing me to live out my dream."

Main jo kuch bhi hoon apne maa baap ki wajah se hoon aur meri didi ki wajah se hoon. Woh mere liye bhagwan hain. Main jo kuch bhu karta hoon, bhagwan ke liye karta hoon, aur jo kuch bhi hoon, woh bhagwan ki wajah se hoon," he added.Smiling from ear to ear, Ranveer then said, "Mere ghar me Laxmi hai. Here's the secret to my success," and dragged his gorgeous wifey onto the stage. "Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone," he sweetly added and kissed her.