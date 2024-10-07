Ranveer Singh calls Tiger Shroff his 'man crush' during 'Singham Again' trailer launch, says "honoured to share screen space"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 : The trailer of 'Singham Again' has been the talk of the town ever since released on Monday. At the launch event, actor Ranveer Singh revealed his 'man crush', who is none other than his co-star Tiger Shroff.

During the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's film, Ranveer revealed Tiger Shroff is his 'man crush'.

He said, "The first time sharing screen space with my man crush. The wonder boy, I'm a huge fan of him."

Ranveer also admired Shroff's ability to "dance like Michael Jackson" and "fight like Bruce Lee".

He added, "There is nobody as special as Tiger, especially as skilled as him. I'm a huge fan and I am hugely honoured, my brother, to be sharing screen space with you."

Besides Ranveer and Tiger, 'Singham Again', a cop drama, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

The film has Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist.

'Singham Again' will be out in theatres this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Jio Studios presents the film in association With Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Reliance Entertainment & Cinergy.

