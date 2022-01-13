Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba 2 with Rohit Shetty

Ranveer Singh has confirmed that the sequel to Simmba is happening. In an interview, the actor also mentioned that he loves to play the character.Speaking to Bollywood Life, Ranveer spoke about Simmba 2 and said, “If God willing, it will definitely happen.” The actor revealed that Rohit Shetty had always intended Simmba to be a franchise. “It was always intended to become a franchise. Whenever Rohit sir does make it, I will always be game because Simmba is my favourite character to play,” he added. The actor further added that he would be ecstatic about Simmba and the second part of the film would be made sooner or later.

This update on Simmba is sure to make Ranveer Singh fans go crazy. Ranveer Singh will be seen next in Cirkus, which marks his second collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Besides that, the actor also has Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. His last big screen release, 83, turned out to be a box office dud. The Kabir Khan directorial was based on the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup win. Simmba, featured Ranveer Singh in the titular role alongside Sara Ali Khan. Right after its thunderous success, Shetty announced the fourth film in his cop franchise, Sooryavanshi, which was released in the month of November, 2021.