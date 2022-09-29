Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to divorce after four years of marriage?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the industry. Now speculations are rife that the power couple are headed for divorce. Social media has been flooded with reports claiming that things are not well between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and the couple would soon part ways. It so happened that a Twitter user shared a statement hinting that there have been troubles in Ranveer and Deepika's paradise, and his tweet started going crazily viral on social media. This left the couple's fans worried, and they were confused if the speculation was actually true.

Meanwhile, during a recent event, Ranveer Singh opened up about his relationship with Deepika and put an end to all the ongoing speculations. He shared that he and Deepika have been together for ten years now and added that he holds immense respect for her. Talking about if they would share the screen space together, Ranveer gave an affirmative response and said:

“Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika. I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life.”

On the work front, Ranveer is now waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.