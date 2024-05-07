Ranveer Singh Deletes Wedding Pics with Deepika Padukone: What Does It Mean?

The Bollywood's hot couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on 14th November 2018 with both Sindhi and Konkani rituals. They had a dreamy wedding at Lake Como in Italy. It's been six years, and they are a happy couple who often share cute romantic photos of each other. However, recently fans have found fishy when they discovered that Ranveer Singh deleted their wedding photos from Instagram.

Deep-Veer wedding photos are no longer part of Ranveer Singh's Instagram grid; however, it is clear if he has removed or archived the photos. Ranveer Singh has 133 on his Instagram account with the first post dating back to January 2023, when he was promoting a sportswear brand. Meanwhile, Deepika has retained the photos on her grid. Ranveer still has other recent photos with Deepika on his timeline.

Check Out: Deepika Enjoying Her New Hobby, Shares Pic of Embroidery Work in Progress

Amid this Ranveer Deepika recently announced their pregnancy through social media posts. The baby will arrive in September. Currently, Deep veer is on a babymoon. The couple was spotted on Airport heading for vacation

Deepika is presently filming for Singham Again. During the shoot, she posed with the junior artists she was working with. Her pregnancy radiance stood out in the picture. Expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh in September 2024, Deepika continues to work during her pregnancy. In Singham Again, she portrays a stern police officer. Ranveer will join the cast of Singham Again, returning as Simmba. Additionally, the actor is set to begin shooting for Don 3 this year.