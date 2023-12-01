Ranveer Singh receives special honour at Red Sea Film Festival, Sharon Stone calls him 'all-rounder'

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), December 1 : Actor Ranveer Singh made his fans proud as he received a special honour at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023.

The 'Simmba' star received the memento from the hands of actress Sharon Stone.

Several clips from the festival have surfaced online. In one of the videos, Sharon is seen giving a shoutout to Ranveer before calling him onto the stage.

"I have had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer Singh before...what a great guy! He is truly an all-rounder creative genius," she said, eliciting a huge cheer from the audience.

Ranveer was all smiles as he received praise from Sharon.

Upon accepting the honour, Ranveer thanked his fans for supporting him through his thick and thin.

"Thank you most of all to my beautiful fans..your love and support have been my driving force... you inspire me to push my limits and strive for greatness to find the moment of the truth that is invaluable," he said.

The third edition of Red Sea Film Festival commenced on Thursday with the world premiere of Dubai-based Iraqi director Yasir Al-Yasiri's fantasy 'HWJN' and a glitzy red carpet featuring Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Baz Luhrmann and and a slew of Arabic star besides Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer, as per Variety.

Held in the auditorium of Jeddah's Ritz Carlton hotel, the opening ceremony reaffirmed this year's festival theme of "Your story, your festival" given that Jeddah, is also the city where "HWJN," the opener, is set.

The festival will conclude on December 9.

Coming back to Ranveer, he is all set to surprise audience with his exciting line-up of is films next year.

He will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don installments.

"In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way."

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the post further read.

'Don 3' will arrive in 2025.

