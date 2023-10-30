Ranveer Singh returns as Simmba for Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again

The team of Singham Again unveiled the first look of Ranveer Singh from the film, and clearly, he appears like a super energetic ‘Simmba’ in it. He first played the role in a solo film on the character, titled Simmba, which released in 2018. In the new poster, Ranveer is roaring in the poster. The poster also features Lord Hanuman in the background. An industry source shared, “Now, as the superstar is coming back, in Singham 3, people can expect a high dose of action, comedy, and entertainment from his highly anticipated reprise of one of his most famous characters.” They added, “As always, his one liners are bound to bring the house down and have the audience in splits.”

The new posters arrive just a few days after Rohit Shetty released the posters featuring Deepika Padukone. The director released the first look on the occasion of the first day of Navratri. Sharing the photo, Rohit revealed that Deepika will be playing the most ‘brutal and violent’ cop in his cop universe aka the lady Singham. She is the first actress to play a cop in his cop universe. Besides Ranveer and Deepika, Singham 3 marks the return of Ajay Devgn as Singham. Rohit also revealed that Tiger Shroff will be joining the franchise with the film.Singham 3 is slated to release on Independence Day, August 15, 2024. The film will lock horns with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s Pushpa 2 at the box office.