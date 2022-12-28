Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty's comedy-drama 'Simmba' turns 4

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer comedy-drama film 'Simmba' turned 4 on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a video which they captioned, "To a mind-ich blowing action & entertainment riot that continues to make hearts roar!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmssa3jhshC/

In the video, the production house shared some glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar, the film was released in 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The film marked Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's first ever on-screen collaboration in which the 'Gully Boy' actor was seen portraying a corrupt cop, Sangram Bhalerao.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Rohit recently collaborated third time for the comedy film 'Cirkus' after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' which was released on December 23, 2022.

Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' has Ranveer playing twins who are unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma, too, plays a double role in this family entertainer.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Apart from that he also has south director Shankar's next film in his kitty.

Talking about Rohit Shetty, he will be soon making his OTT debut with his next directorial 'Indian Police Force' which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from that, he also announced his next film 'Singham Again' which will star Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

