Ranveer Singh shares the heartfelt message from his coach Rajiv Mehra

No doubt Kabir Khan's 83 is the most awaited film of this year, people are eagerly waiting to watch the movie. After two year DeepVeer fans will see Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry in the film. But now the wait is over 83 already hit the cinemas on 24th December 2021. The film is based on victory of Indian cricket team in World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev in 1983. Ranveer Singh is playing the character of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi's role in the movie.



Now the movie star Ranveer Singh took his social media and shared the hearfelt message of his coach Rajiv Mehra, which penned for Ranveer, the message reads "I am just too overwhelmed and grateful to God and everyone who has been a part of this epic. What it has become and what results in we are seeing is just an outcome of sheer honesty of the work put in by all. It was like a prayer for you, I remember how much love, sweat, you have poured in. Every batting session, every ball that I bowled to you, every single ball you bowled in practice, every single exercise we did, every single pool session and each and every minute we have spent in pursuit of excellence. It's all worth it Ranveer. I can't love and thank you enough, I'm just inspired by every inch of who you are."

Sharing Rajiv's message on the social media, Ranveer captioned it "My Coach".



Ranveer Singh's starter already hit the theaters on 24 December 2021, and receiving great reviews.