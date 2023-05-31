Ranveer Singh signs with Hollywood talent agency WME

Actor Ranveer Singh has signed up with the Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) for global representation, as reported by Deadline. The agency represents stars like Ben Affleck, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, and Jennifer Garner. Ranveer Singh will also continue to be represented by India’s Collective Artists Network. A report by the risk and financial advisory firm Kroll states that the actor has a brand value of $181.7 million. It also adds that Ranveer was India’s most-valued celebrity of 2022. Apart from making it big in the industry, Ranveer has managed to mark his presence on International platforms too. He has partnered with a lot of brands including the NBA.

Recently, Ranveer was seen making heads turn as he attended the launch of Tiffany's flagship store in New York City. The actor was seen gracing the event which was also attended by celebs like Florence Pugh and singer Jimin of BTS. Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone has already ventured into Hollywood. She signed up with the Hollywood talent agency ICM in 2021. On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus which failed to attract the audience to theatres. Next, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.