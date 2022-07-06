Ranveer Singh to play iconic superhero Shaktimaan in his next?

Earlier this year, it was announced by Sony Pictures International and Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshm International that they would create the most ambitious superhero film ever produced in India. When talking about the movie’s production, Mukesh Khanna said it will have a hefty budget of Rs. 300 crores. It was previously predicted that it would be split into three halves. The movie makers are still looking for the right actor, now the latest buzz is that, Ranveer Singh, has been approached to play Shaktimaan in the film based on the Indian television's superhero that was essayed by Mukesh Khanna.

It was recently announced that a film on the 90s' superhero Shaktimaan will be reimagined as a franchise and the work on the Shaktimaan trilogy has already begun. According to IndiaToday, Ranveer Singh has been offered to play Shaktimaan. The report quotes a source saying that Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing the superhero Shaktimaan, but he is yet to sign the dotted lines.On the work front, Ranveer, who was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is currently working on Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that also stars Alia Bhatt. He has already wrapped up Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Pooja Hegde. He also has Simmba 2 in his kitty.