Ranveer Singh's 83 releases on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 83 based on 1983 World Cup is now available on Disney+ Hotstar for streaming. The Kabir Khan directorial is available in five Indian languages, i.e., Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. Ranveer Singh essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film, and Deepika Padukone plays the role of his wife Romi. The cricket-drama also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, and Chirag Patil, in pivotal roles.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content - Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said in a statement, “In a country where cricket and entertainment are considered sacred, we have consistently endeavored to bring the best of both worlds to satiate our discerning viewer’s content appetite. By bringing in sports blockbuster of the year 83 on television in Hindi and on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, we continue to offer our audiences quality content at the comfort of their homes. With the release of 83 in the cricketing season on Disney+ Hotstar, we hope our audiences will enjoy our fantastic package of cricket, drama and entertainment”.