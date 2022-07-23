Ranveer Singh's nude pictures take political turn, Samajwadi Pary leaders slams actor's photoshoot

Actor Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot has gained a political turn, commenting on the shoot SP leader Abu Azmi said if nudity is acceptable in the name of ‘art’ and ‘freedom’, then why is wearing of hijab by Muslim women under Islamic norms considered ‘oppressive’ and ‘discriminatory’.

नंगे जिस्म की नुमाइश करना आर्ट व आज़ादी कहलाता है तो एक तरफ संस्कृति के मुताबिक लड़की अपनी मर्ज़ी से बदन को हिजाब से ढकना चाहे तो वह उत्पीड़न व धार्मिक भेदभाव कहलाता है।



हमें आखिर कैसा समाज चाहिए?



नंगी तस्वीरें सार्वजनिक करना आज़ादी है तो हिजाब पहनना क्यों नहीं?#RanveerSinghpic.twitter.com/PSyTrI9Y2L — Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) July 22, 2022

“If exhibiting your bare body is called art and freedom, then, why, on the other hand, if a girl wants to cover her body with the hijab according to her culture, it is termed as oppression and religious discrimination,” Azmi wrote.

Bengali actor and politician Mimi Chakraborty also shared her thoughts on the photoshoot, which has created stir on social media, the actress wrote “Internet broke with Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot and comments were (fire emojis) mostly. Just wondering if the appreciation would have been same if this were a woman. Or would you have burned her house down, taken up morchas, given her a death threat and slut shamed her.”