Ranveer Singh's starrer "83" declared tax free in Delhi

No doubt Kabir Khan's 83 is the most awaited film of this year, people are eagrly waiting to watch the movie. After two year DeepVeer fans will see Deepika and Ranveer's chemistry in the film.

The film will hit the theaters on 24th December 2021, the film is based on victory of Indian cricket team in World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev in 1983. Ranveer Singh is playing the character of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi's role in the movie.

So far the movie received great reviews by B-Town celeb who attended the special screening of the film. 83 will hit in theaters on 24th December in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the movie will be going to tax free in the National capital Delhi, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, took Twitter and thanked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the decision, they tweeted "#83 declared tax free in Delhi. Thank you@ArvindKejriwal ji ,@msisodia ji for your support,".

Director Kabir Khan also thanked CM Arvind Kejriwal on his Instagram account, he wrote, "Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi! Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83."