Ranveer's coach recalls 'how much love, sweat' the '83' star put in

Mumbai, Dec 24 Ranveer Singh, who's on a promotional overdrive for "83", has shared an emotional note penned by his coach praising his work in the Kabir Khan directorial.

Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared a screenshot of the message written by Rajiv Mehra, a Mumbai-based certified fitness trainer who has also trained Shahid Kapoor for the upcoming cricket drama "Jersey".

Ranveer's coach wrote: "I am just too overwhelmed and grateful to God and everyone who has been a part of this epic. What it has become and what results we are seeing are just the outcome of the sheer honesty of the work put in by all."

He added: "It was like a prayer for you, I remember how much love, sweat you have poured in."

Talking about Ranveer's preparations for the role, his coach said: "Every batting session, every ball that I bowled to you, every single ball you bowled in practice, every single exercise we did, every single pool session and each and every minute we have spent in pursuit of excellence ... Is all worth it, Ranveer."

He concluded by saying: "I can't love and thank you enough, I'm just inspired by every inch of who you are."

