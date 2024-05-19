Ranvir Shorey appeals to voters to participate in upcoming Maharashtra phase 5 polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : As the date for Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra approaches, actor Ranvir Shorey has made a heartfelt appeal to Indian voters to exercise their voting rights.

Scheduled for May 20, Monday, this phase will see polling in key constituencies across the state, including six crucial seats in Mumbai.

Ranvir Shorey, known for his performances in films like 'Jism', 'Lakshya', and acclaimed roles in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Traffic Signal', and 'Bheja Fry', took to Instagram to share his message.

In his video, Shorey emphasized the importance of voting, saying, "Hello, my fellow Indian voters, As a citizen of India, I urge you all to go to your allotted local polling stations on Monday, the 20th of May, 2024, and cast your vote for the Lok Sabha elections. Please be responsible citizens, and exercise the precious right to vote that the Constitution of India gives us all. Vote boldly, without fear or favour, and strengthen the great democracy of our beloved."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7JKXaWJuDZ/

The actor, who recently received positive feedback for his show 'Sunflower season 2', encouraged voters to participate actively in the democratic process.

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will cover six Mumbai constituencies: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Additionally, the constituencies of Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane will also go to the polls in this phase.

Maharashtra, holding 48 Lok Sabha seats, is a crucial battleground in the elections, second only to Uttar Pradesh in the number of seats. Voting has already concluded for the first four phases, and the ongoing seven-phase election will wrap up on June 1, with results set to be announced on June 4.

