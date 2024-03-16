Ranvir Shorey celebrates his son's birthday, shares adorable picture with him, Konkona Sensharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 : Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma celebrated their son Haroon's birthday. Ranvir posted a picture of the trio from their celebrations.

Shorey took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the three. They all can be seen with smiling faces. While Ranvir wore a grey T-shirt, Konkona opted for a black one. The birthday boy can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt.

He wrote in the caption, "In personal news, we now have a teenager in our midst. #terribleteens"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4kRMTPNOnS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Neha Dhupia dropped a heart emoji on the post.

While many of the social media users also reacted and shared their birthday wishes.

One of them mentioned, "Happy birthday and God bless"

Another commented, "Happiest birthday Haroon! Welcome to the teen's journey... hope you have the best today and always"

While the other wrote, "Happy birthday darling Haroony and well done proud parents"

Ranvir is a former VJ and actor. Since his debut in 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story' (2002), he has been in several films, including Jism (2003) and Lakshya (2004). He has also been in highly praised films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Traffic Signal, Bheja Fry (2007), and the commercially successful Mithya (2008).

He got married to Konkona Sen Sharma in September 2010 and Konkona gave birth to Haroon in March 2011. However, later reportedly they got separated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor