Ranvir Shorey, Kay Kay Menon discuss their roles in 'Shekhar Home'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Actors Ranvir Shorey and Kay Kay Menon, who will be seen in the upcoming detective series 'Shekhar Home,' spoke about their roles and experiences working together.

Speaking to ANI, the duo, who are busy promoting their upcoming series shared their enthusiasm for the project.

Reflecting on his decision to take on the role, Menon said, "When an actor gets something with substantial and exciting content, it's natural for them to be drawn to it. That's exactly what happened with me; I said yes right away."

Reflecting on their previous collaboration, Ranvir, who was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' shared, "We have done some films together, but we weren't as involved with each other as we are in this series. For example, in 'Honeymoon Travels,' our tracks were separate...So, we might have shared a scene or two, but nothing like this. In this series, we got the chance to work together extensively, like two batsmen on the pitch. I really enjoyed it, and I'm sure the audience will see that."

Menon also discussed the complexity of his character, describing him as "very peculiar, unpredictable, and hard to pin down."

"If you think he will act in a certain way, he won't. But I had to bring all these elements from within myself, which was the interesting part," the actor said.

Shorey, whose career began in the 90s, commented on the changing landscape of the entertainment industry.

"My career started in the 90s... At that time, television was becoming popular, and people said theatres would close because everyone would watch TV at home. But that didn't happen. Theatres continued to flourish. Then came internet streaming platforms, and people said theatres would shut down this time. But theatres are still running. So what I am trying to say is that it's a great boon for everyone in the entertainment industry."

Set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, 'Shekhar Home' is an ode to times when technology was unheard of, and human intelligence was the only thing one could rely upon.

'Shekhar Home' will premiere on JioCinema Premium on August 14.

