Ranvir Shorey’s son Haroon tests positive for Covid-19 after holidaying in Goa

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday said his son has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The actor, who shares 10-year-old Haroon with former wife and actor Konkona Sen Sharma, tested positive for the virus when Shorey and their son took an RT-PCR test on their way back to the city from Goa. “My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive.

The wave is real. #India — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 28, 2021

“We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India,” he tweeted. Ranvir further also tweeted that they are planning for a retest tomorrow to rule out a false positive. He added, "We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and also testing me, though I am vaccinated. 🤞🏽"Ranvir and Konkona separated in 2015 and their divorce finalised in August last year. Currently, they continue to co-parent their son. On the work front, Shorey was last seen on the SonyLIV series “Tabbar”.