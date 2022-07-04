Rapper Big Sean, Jhene Aiko expecting their first baby

American rapper Big Sean and his long-time girlfriend Jhene Aiko are expecting their first child after being in an on-and-off relationship for six years.

The 34-year-old rapper, on Sunday, dropped an Instagram story, which reads, "Can't wait to be a Dad" followed by a black heart emoticon.

Aiko, on the other hand, shared a cryptic post on her Instagram, which was a throwback picture of hers. Looking at the picture, fans started assuming that the singer might be hinting at her pregnancy.

Soon after the news was out, fans swamped the comment section with good wishes and congratulatory messages. "Jhene congrats I'm so happy for you mama, "a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Show us the belly" followed by heart emoticons.

The 'Bounce Back' rapper collaborated with Aiko for numerous chartbusters tracks, and the duo also released their album titled 'Twenty88' which gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens.

This is going to be the first child of the 'Hate or Love' rapper, whereas the 'Sativa' singer is already a mother of her 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, whom she shares with her first boyfriend and the 'Take it slow' singer O'Ryan.

The couple first met when they were working together for the song 'Beware' with singer Lil Wayne.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aiko, released her last album 'Chilombo' in March 2020, which was loved by the audience, whereas Big Sean, on the other hand last released 'Hate our Love' with singer Queen Naija in February 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

