Rapper Common "loved" collaborating with his girlfriend Jennifer Hudson on his new song

Washington [US], July 15 : Rapper and actor Common talked about collaborating with Jennifer Hudson for his latest song, 'A GOD (There Is)', reported People.

"I loved it, because when I played it to musician friends, they were like, 'Who is that singing?'" he says. "I'm like, 'That's Jennifer!' It doesn't sound like things you've heard from her before. I love that we were able to utilize her gifts in a new space. She brought it, man."

When talking about the inspiration behind the song, Common shared that he was listening to a beat that he always assumed was sung by Franklin; in fact, it was Ashford and Valerie Simpson.

"I told Jennifer who it was and then we were discussing," he recalled. "I was like, you know how the light bulb goes off? The light bulb went off. 'Wait, that song makes me feel like Aretha. Jennifer played Aretha [in 2021's Respect]. Jennifer, why don't you sing on this?' She's like, 'Oh man, I would love to sing on it.' She was vibing to it."

They both are Chicago natives and were first linked in 2022. They seemingly confirmed their romance earlier this year when Common appeared as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show and presented its host with a bouquet.

"I'm in a relationship... with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life," he said on the show. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."

Common described his new album as "a new sound," but "with the spirit and energy of what we loved [from past] generations."

"I'm in a space where I feel free, I feel joyful," he shared. "There are so many things I reveal in my raps that I would never say out loud. Because it comes from such a pure place, some things I'm like, 'Wow, I said that,' or, 'That's how I truly feel,' reported People.

