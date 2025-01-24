Rapper Emiway Bantai Tie Knot with Swaalina, Wedding Pictures Go Viral

Renowned rapper Emiway Bantai has tied the knot with Swaalina, and their wedding photos are quickly going viral on social media. The couple, who collaborated on the hit track "Kudi" in 2023, shared intimate moments from their special day on Instagram, captivating fans and followers with their heartfelt posts.

The photos capture the love and happiness the couple experienced on their wedding day, with many fans expressing their joy for the newlyweds. Their successful collaboration on the hit song "Kudi" has further amplified the excitement, as fans celebrate their union on both personal and professional fronts.

Emiway Bantai stunned in a dark maroon sherwani, featuring intricate gold and green embroidery, paired with sleek sunglasses that added a modern touch to his traditional look.

Swaalina, meanwhile, captivated everyone in a stunning dusty pink lehenga, intricately embellished with gold work. Her bridal look was complemented by bold jewelry, including a maang tikka, elaborate earrings, and a classic nath, which added to her elegant and graceful presence.

The newlyweds shared their wedding photos on Instagram with a heartfelt caption, simply stating, "Alhamdulillah," accompanied by a heart emoji.

Bilal Shaikh, better known as Emiway Bantai, gained fame with his powerful rap and independent music style. From underground rapper to international sensation, his journey from posting covers on YouTube to global recognition is truly inspiring.

Swaalina, a model and actress from Finland, is known for her striking presence in music videos. She has carved a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry, appearing in numerous Punjabi and Hindi music videos.

