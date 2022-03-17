Rapper Ikka's new track 'Nishu' shows an unknown side of the singer

Mumbai, March 17 Rapper-singer Ikka releases his new music video 'Nishu', the title track of his album.

This is the second track of the upcoming album after the release of 'Sab Jaanta Hai'.

The song 'Nishu' is composed, written and performed by Ikka.

Talking about the song, Ikka said, "Nishu is not just a song for me but it's who I am. I am blessed that through this video I can relive what I have experienced in the past. I want my fans to witness and experience how I grew up and who Ikka really is. 'Nishu' has been a great musical as well as an emotional journey for me as an artist and a human being."

"This is the second track and I am eagerly awaiting to release the whole album for my audience and music buffs all over," he signed off.

The music video is available on YouTube.

