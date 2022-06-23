Rapper Raftaar to divorce wife Komal Vohra after six years of marriage

Rapper Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, has filed for divorce from his wife Komal Vohra after six years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2016, had been reportedly living separately for some time now.Currently, both Raftaar and Komal Vohra have unfollowed each other from their respective social media handles. According to a Hindustan Times report, the couple filed for divorce in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, but everything got delayed and they will sign the divorce papers on October 6. A source close to the couple confirmed the portal.

As per an insider, the conflicts in their marriage began soon after their marriage. The source said, "Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial," revealing that only close ones know about this.Raftaar began his musical journey in the year 2008 with Lil Golu and Young Amli (now known as Ikka), recording songs and uploading them on social media platforms. He then recorded songs with Yo Yo Honey Singh as a part of Mafia Mundeer but then parted ways due to credit problems. After splitting from the group, he released his debut mixtape WTF - Witness The Future in 2013. He debuted in Bollywood in 2013 with Tamanche Pe Disco starring Sonakshi Sinha and Saif Ali Khan which became a major hit song of its time. He was also one of the gang leaders on the reality show MTV Roadies. Raftaar's songs have been massive hits, earning him immense popularity

