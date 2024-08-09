Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris following row with hotel security

Paris [France], August 9 : American rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Paris early Friday morning after an altercation with a security guard outside the George V hotel, Deadline reported.

According to a statement from the Paris public prosecutor obtained by Deadline, the incident occurred when Scott became violent towards the guard, who had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.

"The latter himself had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard," the statement explained, as cited in Deadline.

According to the reports, Scott appeared to be heavily intoxicated and was uncooperative when asked to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Earlier in the evening, Scott had attended a basketball game where he witnessed the French team's victory over Germany in the semi-final of the Olympics basketball tournament.

The rapper took to his X account to describe the match as "f**king wildddddd," indicating his excitement over the event.

A video footage circulating on social media showed Scott being pursued by paparazzi after the game. The footage also captured the rapper seeking assistance from the police as he was surrounded by a growing crowd.

Scott's arrest in Paris follows a similar incident in Miami less than two months ago.

According to Deadline, in June, the rapper was detained in Miami Beach for disorderly intoxication and trespassing after a dispute with the crew of a chartered yacht.

He was subsequently released on bail, having paid reportedly USD 500 for the disorderly conduct charge and USD $150 for trespassing.

Currently, Scott is in the midst of his Circus Maximus Tour, which is set to continue with stops in Latin America, New Zealand, and Australia this fall.

He will then return to the US for a performance in Las Vegas.

