Rare Photo of Anil Ambani with His Sisters Surfaces, Offering a Glimpse into Their Bond

Tina Ambani, the wife of billionaire Anil Ambani, took to social media to share a heartfelt post on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. . In her post, she shared adorable pictures of her husband, Anil Ambani, with his two sisters, Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar. In the picture Anil Ambani, the younger brother of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, can be seen donning traditional attire, while his sisters looked stunning in vibrant-coloured salwar suits adorned with pearl jewellery and minimal makeup.

A promise to protect, a vow to support, a bond to cherish.... today and forever! Happy Rakshabandhan to all the brothers and their beloved sisters ❤️ #RakshaBandhan2025pic.twitter.com/znkuc9QPiX — Tina Ambani (@AmbaniTina) August 9, 2025

Tina Ambani's post was accompanied by a sweet caption that read, "A promise to protect, a vow to support, a bond to cherish.... today and forever! Happy Rakshabandhan to all the brothers and their beloved sisters #RakshaBandhan2025. Anil Ambani's sisters, Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar, are also successful entrepreneurs in their own right. Nina is a key member of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, while Deepti is an Indian entrepreneur and one of the founder members of Reliance Industries.

Tina Ambani, the wife of billionaire Anil Ambani, is a renowned philanthropist, businesswoman, and former Bollywood actress. Born on February 11 in the year 1957, in Mumbai, Tina rose to fame with her debut film ‘Des Pardes’ in 1978 and went on to act in over 35 films, including hits like ‘Karz’, ‘Rocky’, and ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’. After marrying Anil Ambani in 1991, she shifted her focus from acting to philanthropy and social work. Tina Ambani is the chairperson of the esteemed Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai.