Rashida Jones reflects on father Quincy Jones' legacy in touching tribute: "Your love lives forever"

Washington [US], November 8 : Actress and filmmaker Rashida Jones has paid an emotional tribute to her legendary father, Quincy Jones who passed away on Sunday night at the age of 91.

The 'Parks and Recreation' star took to Instagram to share a deeply personal message, reflecting on the impact her father had on her life and the world.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCFbXEbzIkG/?hl=en

In her heartfelt post, Rashida shared a photo of herself as a baby with her father and recalled cherished memories of his nocturnal work habits.

"My dad was nocturnal his whole adult life. He kept 'jazz hours' starting in high school and never looked back," she wrote, reflecting on how her father's creativity thrived in the late hours of the night.

She described how, as a child, she would often wake up in the middle of the night to search for him.

"Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed. He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me," she added.

Rashida went on to describe her father, not just as a music icon, but as a force of love that touched everyone he met.

"He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius," she wrote, adding, "All accurate descriptions of my father, but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That's his legacy."

Quincy Jones, a trailblazing musician, composer, producer, and songwriter, is best known for his legendary work on Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' album, as well as for producing the film adaptation of 'The Color Purple'.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, he reshaped the music and entertainment landscape, and his influence continues to resonate.

Concluding the post, Rashida shared a poignant message of gratitude and love.

"I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I'll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever," she wrote, a tribute to the profound bond they shared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor