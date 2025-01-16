Rashmeet Kaur’s ‘Behja’ is a heady concoction of traditional folk elements, electronic music

Mumbai, Jan 16 Singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, who is known for ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ and ‘Nadiyon Paar’, released her latest single titled ‘Behja’ on Thursday.

The pop track draws inspiration from the playful taunts and romance dynamics of Punjabi culture. A theatrical exchange between lovers, Behja blends catchy lyrics, vibrant visuals, and irresistible beats to create a song designed to make you dance.

It is directed by Rashmeet herself, and furthers her streak of self-directed hits like ‘Haye Ri Duniya’ and ‘Udd Jana’.

Sharing her vision for the track, she said, "Pop and Punjabi music are both designed to make people want to move, to repeat lyrics, to dance, that’s what Behja is”.

The song is produced by Saurabh Lokhande, and combines traditional folk elements like the harmonium with electronic production to deliver a modern dance anthem. The choreography, crafted by Alisha Singh, lets Rashmeet dive into her passion for movement, blending isolations and stylings from Punjabi folk gidda to pop formations.

The song has been released under the label of Times Music.

Earlier, Rashmeet Kaur, who got good response to her song ‘Ishq Nachaawe’ from the streaming film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, had shared that the song was created in just 10 minutes.

‘Ishq Nachaawe’ has been both sung and composed by Rashmeet.

Talking about the song, the singer earlier told IANS, “‘Ishq Nachaawe’ is a vibrant, folky melody. I crafted it in just 10 minutes, and Dhrruv Yogi, my friend, skillfully penned the lyrics. The song embodies the fusion of Heer Ranjha folk essence with a Hip-Hop beat, masterfully curated by Karan Kanchan”.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles, tells a contemporary story of how social media has crept into the lives of the young generation and how it influences the relationships in the age of the Internet.

